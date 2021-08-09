Morgan Stanley Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $725.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $251.33 and a twelve month high of $660.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.