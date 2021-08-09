Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

