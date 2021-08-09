Morgan Stanley Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

BN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Monday, hitting €62.70 ($73.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,401,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.26.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

