Morgan Stanley Sells 84,342 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of PNM Resources worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

