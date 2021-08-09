Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $28.90 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $29.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

