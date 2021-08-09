Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.