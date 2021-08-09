Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

