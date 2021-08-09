Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.