Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

