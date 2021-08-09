Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

