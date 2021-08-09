Mushroom (MUSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.49 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $15.49 million and $578.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars.

