Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ NATH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $65.69. 5,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

