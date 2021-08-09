National Bank Financial Comments on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$48.21 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51.

Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

