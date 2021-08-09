National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$568.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

