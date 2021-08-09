National Bank Financial Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNIEF stock remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.