National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

