National Bankshares Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.15.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$64.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

