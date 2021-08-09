National Bankshares Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TKO opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.19 million and a P/E ratio of 67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

