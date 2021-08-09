Navcoin Tops One Day Volume of $903,064.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and $903,064.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004398 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00033550 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,357,633 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

