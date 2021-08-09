NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NGMS stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.41.
NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
