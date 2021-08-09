NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

