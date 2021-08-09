NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

NEO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.88 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

