NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NEO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,814. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

