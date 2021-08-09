NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -584.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

