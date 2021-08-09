Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 444.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

