Neutrino Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00173243 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

