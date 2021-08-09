Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $147.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19. Nevro has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

