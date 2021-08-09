New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.78 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

