New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,500 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

