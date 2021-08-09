New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,900 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 313,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,421 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACIW opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

