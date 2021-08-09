New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.