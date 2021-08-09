New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 300 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.11. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

