New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,200 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $42.76 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.