New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

