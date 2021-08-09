NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 265 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $260.67 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $129.00 and a one year high of $263.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

