NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.74 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

