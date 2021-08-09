NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.60 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.