Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. PRA Group accounts for 1.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

