Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.53 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

