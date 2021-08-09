NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Up 0.3% This Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $2,307.05 or 0.05034952 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $806,087.19 and approximately $2,361.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 349 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.