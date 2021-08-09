Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

Shares of NTTYY traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $26.20. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

