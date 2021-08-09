Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Kanya Rajangam Sells 10,000 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NKTX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.76. 318,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

