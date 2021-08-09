NKN Achieves Market Cap of $198.49 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. NKN has a total market cap of $198.49 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00145028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146822 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,937.18 or 1.00444604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

