Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2021 – Northwest Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

7/27/2021 – Northwest Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.51 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/26/2021 – Northwest Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

7/26/2021 – Northwest Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Northwest Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

NWBI stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock worth $18,594. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

