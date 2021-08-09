Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

NCLH opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

