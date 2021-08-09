Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

