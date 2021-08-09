Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

NVO opened at $99.48 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

