NULS Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00137161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.64 or 0.99381033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.68 or 0.00767189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

