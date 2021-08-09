NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

