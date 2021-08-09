Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

