Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vapotherm by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

